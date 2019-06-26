In the wake of the four main water reservoirs in Chennai going completely dry with just 1% of it left to survive, the people residing in the capital of Tamil Nadu are under a dry spell and found their concern being raised by Hollywood sensation Leonardo DiCaprio. Taking to his Instagram account, Caprio not only created awareness but also detailed the readers about the solution to the tragedy.

Sharing the picture of a dry well with several people bent over it, the Oscar-winning star shared BBC News’ post that threw more light on the crisis. His post read, “”Only rain can save Chennai from this situation.” A well completely empty, and a city without water. The southern Indian city of Chennai is in crisis, after the four main water reservoirs ran completely dry. The acute water shortage has forced the city to scramble for urgent solutions and residents have to stand in line for hours to get water from government tanks. As the water levels depleted, hotels and restaurants started to shut down temporarily, and the air con was turned off in the city’s metro. Officials in the city continue to try and find alternative sources of water – but the community continue to pray for rain. Tap the link in our bio to read more about Chennai’s water crisis. (Getty Images) #chennai #watercrisis #india #bbcnews” (sic).

While the crisis still needs to receive attention from our government, who should ideally be taking strict actions to solve the water crisis that is taking over the country, the Titanic star has garnered over 3 lakh like-worthy attention on his post. Several hotels and restaurants have reportedly been closed while a large chunk of the population is dependant on state-run and private water tankers. Though rain is now the only hope, the Central Water Commission has reported a rainfall deficit of 41% in Tamil Nadu.

On the professional front, Leonardo DiCaprio will star opposite Brad Pitt in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming directorial Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie is an ode to the Hollywood of Tarantino’s childhood and explores how the Golden Age of the industry came to an end with the murder of actor Sharon Tate at the hands of the Manson Family cult in 1969. DiCaprio essays the role of 44-year-old Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor, while Pitt will play the role of his 55-year-old longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be the neighbours of Tate, a role which will be characterised by Margot Robbie in the upcoming thriller.