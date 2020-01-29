Actor Priyanka Chopra made a new Instagram post talking about the ‘troubles’ happening in the world currently. She posted a picture of her close-up look from the pre-Grammy party and wrote a lovely caption asking people to share kindness and stay positive. The former Miss World said the beginning of the year has been really ‘crazy’ and one should just focus on spreading love.

The caption on the post read, “I seem to be thinking what a crazy beginning of the year it’s been, and we are only in January. Love the ones you love. Live the life you want to live…with all the troubles in this world at the moment, be kind to yourself and everyone around you. I’m so grateful for the kindness I have received, and even when I have not…I some how have. Be kind to the ones around you. It matters. Life is a gift.” (sic)

Priyanka walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards 2020 recently. She wore an ivory sequin-encrusted silk crêpe cady kimono, hand-painted with peonies and embellished with opal stones, 3D organza petals and peach ombré fringed sleeves from Ralph & Russo. Priyanka, who attended the international event with husband Nick Jonas, received a lot of criticism for her ‘risky’ look. Many deemed the gown an absolute bizarre pick and Priyanka flaunting her belly button bling an absolutely weird decision. The part in the caption of the post where Priyanka talks about not receiving kindness seems to be a cryptic indication of the same criticism. What do you think?