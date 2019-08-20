Shahid Kapoor has shared his son Zain picture and on the other side, he shared his childhood photo when he was of Zain’s age. The adorable picture has an uncanny resemblance between the father and the son and it is hard to spot any difference. Sharing the post, he captioned it as, “Spot the difference. Like father like son. (sic)”

In the photo, Zain looks adorable and Shahid’s black and white picture on the collage will melt your heart. The photo has fetched over five lakh views within an hour and is going viral.

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram Spot the difference #likefatherlikeson A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 20, 2019 at 5:39am PDT



Netizens have flooded the post with comments. One user wrote, “I can’t make out at all besides the colour on pics ! It’s like a xerox copy.” While the other commented, “Soooo cute.”

Shahid every now and then proves that he is a doting father and keeps sharing his pictures with Misha and Zain. While Misha was born in 2016, Zain was born in 2018. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor opened up about fatherhood on Neha Dhupia’s chat show. When asked what it is like to be a father of a baby boy, he replied, “He is so good looking, I am fanboying him all day.”

Neha asked him then if it is like a mini-me moment for him and he said, “Not at all. He is way better looking than me. He has got (features from) both of us (Mira and I). Because he is a boy and he was born with a lot of hair, everybody thinks he looks similar to me, but actually, I think his features are a lot more like Mira’s. He has got sharper features which is nice for a boy and I think both of them are like a little bit of a mixture of both of us. But he is just really good looking.”