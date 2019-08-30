Model-actress Lisa Ray has lashed out at the makers of movie Saaho and accused them of plagiarism for copying an artwork of contemporary artist Shilo Shiv Suleman and using it in one of their posters. In a lengthy post that she shared on her Instagram page, Lisa wrote about how the film industry has been stealing storylines without giving due credit to the original creators.

In the post, Lisa shared a picture showing Shilo’s work and the poster from the movie Saaho. The picture showed the poster of the song Baby Won’t You Tell Me, which featured Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. What stood out was the background, which was similar to the artwork of Shilo.

She wrote a lengthy post that spoke about creativity and the hard work that creators put into their art pieces, adding, “That’s why when something dishonorable happens, we need to stand up and speak up. To hold up a mirror to these makers to make them understand THIS IS NOT RIGHT. It’s come to light that a big budget film production has ripped off one of Shilo’s original creations. This is NOT inspiration but blatant theft. In no world, is this acceptable. The production did not contact the creator, asking her permission or offer to collaborate or offering a credit. Nothing.”

Lisa also took potshots at the film industry, writing, “I believed the Hindi film industry was evolving necessarily past stealing storylines and so-called inspiration, but the producers of Shahoo have obviously not gotten the memo when it comes to art.”

“Creators are worthy of worship. What they produce are more lasting and precious so than all the other ‘things’ that can be taken away. Let’s hold these producers accountable for their infuriating, dishonourable action,” she stated.

Lisa ended the note with a question, “How would you feel if a thief slid into your home and took away your most prized possessions? Your heart. Your soul. And your livelihood.”

Saaho, helmed by Sujeeth was released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in theatres across the country today. The action-thriller stars, aside from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi and Neil Nitin Mukesh.