Kartik Aaryan who is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2 where he will be seen with Sara Ali Khan recently took out time from his hectic schedule to visit the Golden Temple.

A picture of the actor sporting a white sweatshirt and praying outside the temple is taking the internet by storm. Covering his head with an orange cloth, Kartik folded his hands and prayed.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the actor will be playing the lead in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. An earlier report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward”.

A few days ago, Kartik was spotted with his Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Sara Ali Khan on the streets of Mumbai celebrating Eid with their faces covered. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik captioned it, “Eid Mubarak.” While Sara covered her face with a green scarf, Kartik used a handkerchief.

Kartik already has two films in his kitty – Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. While in Love Aaj Kal he will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan, in Pati Patni Aur Woh, he will be seen alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Padnekar.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted on several occasions in Delhi while shooting for their film. Their pictures and videos from the sets leaked online and went viral in no time. One of their video that took the internet by storm was of the two kissings. Though the video was not clear, netizens claimed it was Sara and Kartik.