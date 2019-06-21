Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who are currently busy with the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s next film, sequel of Love Aaj Kal (2009), were once again spotted with their faces covered on the streets of Shimla. Earlier, on Eid, the duo roamed around Mumbai with their faces hidden and also shared pictures from their day out.

Pictures of the actors in Shimla have taken the internet by storm. In the stills, Kartik can be seen dressed in casuals while Sara walks around in a yellow salwar suit. While Sara covered her face with her orange dupatta, Kartik tied a black printed handkerchief around his face.

On Eid, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted on the streets of Mumbai with their faces covered. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik captioned it, “Eid Mubarak.” While Sara covered her face with a green scarf, Kartik used a handkerchief.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted on several occasions in Delhi while shooting for their film. Their pictures and videos from the sets leaked online and went viral in no time. One of their video that took the internet by storm was of the two kissings. Though the video was not clear, netizens claimed it was Sara and Kartik.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Kartik will be playing the lead in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. An earlier report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward”.