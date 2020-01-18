The makers of Love Aaj Kal, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has released the trailer on Friday. During the launch, Kartik was asked about how he feels to be directed by Imtiaz Ali for the first time. He excitedly revealed that it was truly a dream come true moment for him. Thereafter, Kartik Aaryan also narrated about how the entire thing happened. He said that the first time Imtiaz Ali called him for the film when he was busy shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s production Luka Chuppi.

Kartik was obviously excited and rushed to the washroom so that he can speak to Imtiaz privately and also to sink in the fact, that the filmmaker was offering him a film.

The king of monologues jokingly added that the call lasted for 45 minutes and he was inside the washroom till the call completed. Everyone was surprised to know the story, including Dinesh Vijan who was also on stage (producer of Love Aaj Kal too).

Dinesh quickly added saying, “Kartik told us he had a stomach upset that day on the shoot… what a liar!” This moment left everyone in splits.

Apart from Kartik and Sara, the film Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in key roles. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020.

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s new directorial with the same name has all the old elements with the added sass of Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma and new twist presented by Kartik Aaryan. The makers had dropped a poster of Sara as Zoe and Kartik as Veer, ahead of the trailer. Meandering through a romantic course from 1990, the ripples continue to be felt till 2020 or so the first look poster of the rom-com had promised. This set fans speculations accelerating as it featured the movie title in bold pink without being tweaked, unlike the speculations, and ‘2020’ and ‘1990’ written on either side of the title.