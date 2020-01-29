The makers of Love Aaj Kal have released a new song titled Haan Main Galat. It’s a modified version of the popular ‘Twist‘ song from the original Love Aaj Kal but without the word ‘Twist‘ in it. Sung by Arijit Singh, it’s a peppy song that has Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan flaunting some impressive dance steps. Arushi Sharma is also seen sharing beautiful chemistry with Kartik’s character Raghu in the song. The video gives away the vibes of the two generations as did the trailer.

A lot of bright lights, bling and colourful graffiti fill the background in the video and makes Haan Main Galat looks like a youthful song. The music is given by Pritam and lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil. While the previous version featuring Saif Ali Khan showed an extremely crowded background and was shot on a visually grander scale than this one, there’s a softer vibe to the new ‘Twist.’ Check out the video of Haan Main Galat here:

Love Aaj Kal is gearing up for its big release on Valentine’s Day. The buzz around this Imtiaz Ali directorial is high because of the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The two were strongly rumoured to be dating each other for a long time and that has now made the audience excited about their bond in the film.

The makers also released a romantic number titled Shayad recently. That too was sung by Arijit Singh in his soulful voice. The song received a lot of love from the audience and became an instant hit. Watch out for the film now!