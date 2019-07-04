Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, the new IT couple of Bollywood are setting major couple goals with their Instagram posts. The couple is having a ball in New York. They recently visited Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York and thanked them for a “warm and lovely evening”.

Malaika took to Instagram to share a picture with Rishi and Neetu and captioned it, “Thank u @neetu54 n Rishi uncle for such a warm n lovely evening 🤗♥️😘#Nyc.” In the picture, Rishi holds Malaika and Arjun’s hand while Neetu poses near Malaika.

Earlier today, they shared their own pictures on social media dressed in neon green outfits and posing with a cap. While Malaika captioned her image as, “Mad hatter in nyc.,,..(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it),” Arjun’s caption read, “Yankee Doodle Do with my Fan & I !!! (Ps – who wore the neon better ??? 😉)”.

View this post on Instagram Mad hatter in nyc.,,..(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it) A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jul 3, 2019 at 11:43am PDT



Malaika made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor official on his birthday. She shared a hand in hand picture with him from their New York getaway and captioned it, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor … love n happiness always.” Post that, Arjun shared a picture of his ladylove holding a heart shaped bag and captioned it, “She has my heart… (literally)”.

On the professional front, Arjun is gearing up for his next big release, Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.