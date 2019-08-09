A non-bailable warrant has been issued against rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh by a Lucknow court in a seven-year-old case lodged by IPS officer Amitabh Thakur. The FIR was lodged against the singer December 31, 2012, at the Gomti Nagar police station. The complainant claimed that the lyrics of the song, ‘Main hoon balaatkari’, sung by Honey Singh, were derogatory and condemnable. The complainant added that the song in question was widely available on the internet.

After investigation, the police registered a case against the singer on June 27 2013, under Sections 292, 293 and 294 of the IPC. The court had ordered the singer to appear before it on December 23, 2013 but Honey Singh did not take cognisance of the same.

The court has now asked the singer to appear before it on September 11, 2019.

Earlier, Honey Singh was in the headlines after he has been booked y the Punjab Police after Punjab Women Commission filed a written complaint against the singer for allegedly using ‘vulgar’ lyrics in his latest song Makhna. “A case has been lodged against Yo Yo Honey Singh under section 294 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Maator police station of Mohali,” said a report.

In her complaint to the police, the chairperson wrote, “A legal action and an inquiry are required to be initiated by the police on the matter as the song readied by T-series chairman Bhushan Kumar and singers Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar uses vulgar words against women.” The commission even demanded a complete ban on the song stating that ‘indecent’ lyrics can have a ‘degrading influence on the society.’

Honey Singh is a popular rapper in Punjabi and Hindi and his songs are known for their controversial lyrics.