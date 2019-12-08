Continuing their tradition of social media PDA, star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh once again entertained their fans on Instagram. Deepika has taken a new haircut and she revealed her new look to her fans by posting a picture on Instagram. Now, Ranveer hardly misses any opportunity to express just how much he’s swooned over by the beauty of his beloved wife. He didn’t miss the opportunity this time as well. The actor was quick to comment on the post and mentioned Deepika was looking in her new sleek hairdo.

The actor commented, “Maar Do Mujhe” (kill me, please), on the post and gave the DeepVeer fans another day to rejoice. Deepika indeed looks stunning in her new haircut and Ranveer seems definitely lucky to have such a gorgeous wife. Check out Deepika’s post here:

View this post on Instagram Tadaaaaa!!!💁🏽‍♀️ A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 8, 2019 at 3:13am PST

The actor has been rocking voluminous long hair for a long time now. This short hairdo definitely brings a breath of fresh air and it’s not going to take any longer to become the latest hair trend.

Meanwhile, both Deepika and Ranveer are gearing up for their new releases. Come 2020 and Deepika will take over the screens with Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak in which she plays the role of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The actor has got three more films in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83, their first film post-wedding. The actor is also working in director Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika has also agreed to play the mythological character Draupadi in her next production venture.

Ranveer has also begun shooting for his next with YRF titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Your thoughts on Deepika’s new look?