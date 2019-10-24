Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is the latest celebrity to launch her YouTube channel to be better connected with her fans. Bollywood’s ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl who is quite active in the digital world, went live on her Instagram handle on Thursday to launch the channel. The first video that Madhuri uploaded gives glimpses from the star-studded event, The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) which was held last month in Mumbai.

The small video starts with a stance that the ‘Aaja Nachle’ actor took while performing at the IIFA night. In the video, fans can watch the star sharing some moments of her dance rehearsals for the main event where she paid a tribute to her “favourite choreographer” Saroj Khan ji by grooving on the peppy tracks that were choreographed by the veteran dancer.

The video at one point also showed a clip where a teary-eyed Saroj was seen applauding the efforts of Madhuri. Starting from the dance rehearsals, stage technicalities to her pulling off the red ravishing single shoulder gown which she wore for the green carpet, Madhuri is leaving no stone unturned to impress fans with her video. When she stepped on the stage, Saroj Khan thanked her audience and organisers for recognising a choreographer who is often neglected in big awards.

“I’m so excited to share my first video on @YouTube, which is a BTS from @IIFA. Enjoy,” she wrote. In the end, several other prominent stars were seen shouting and applauding the flawless dance performance by Madhuri.

Watch the video here:

Saroj Khan is one of the first celebrated female choreographers in the industry and her contribution to popular cinema is unprecedented. Both Madhuri and late Sridevi owe a big part of their filmy success to Saroj Khan as the choreographer made them look more sensuous on screen with her talent.

On the work front, Madhuri along with husband Dr Shriram Nene has turned producer for a Marathi film titled ‘Panchak.’ The film which stars Adinath Kothare will be directed by Jayant Jathar.