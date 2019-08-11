Actor Keerthy Suresh, who has received the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in bilingual film Mahanati, took to social media to write a heartfelt note about the recognition. She mentioned everyone associated with the film and thanked all for the support. Keerthy extended special thanks to the members of the media who ranked her film and performance in it so high. The actor dedicated the award to her family, her mother and ‘guru Priyadarshan sir’ for standing by her in thick and thin.

Her entire post read, “I would like to dedicate this award to my family especially to my mother, guru Priyadarshan sir, my friends and all my well-wishers, who have been a great means of support for me. First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every member of the press and media fraternity. They have been the early ones to strongly affirm that our film Mahanati will get its due honours with their positive reviews and unconditional appreciations.

I am overwhelmed with joyful elations and earnestly thank my producers Ashwini Dutt sir, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt, director Nag Ashwin, music director Mickey J Meyer, cinematographer Dani Sanchez Lopez, art director Kolla Avinash, production designer Sivam Rao… Every assistants in the above mentioned departments and all the other technicians who shed their sweat spending more time and energy nurturing this film.

If not for my co-stars Rajendra Prasad sir, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda and all my other artistes, Mahanati would not be a complete film.

The efforts of the technicians and actors commuted me into the world of the legendary Savitri Amma; whose blessings I believe was the strongest reason in getting accolades for me and my team. I am happy that the film has won three National Awards.”

Mahanati also featured Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverekonda in other important roles. The film is a biopic on celebrated South Indian actor Savitri Ganesan, who dies at the age of 45 after being in a coma for 19 months.