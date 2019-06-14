Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are currently busy with the promotions of Kabir Singh. The songs of the film have been receiving positive response from the sudience and now, the makers are are all set to organise a live concert on Saturday.

Sachet Tandon and Parampar Thakur, who composed the songs Bekhayali and Mere sohneya for the film, will perform live at the concert. The film’s lead actors Shahid and Kiara will also be present at the gala.

Yesterday, the makers dropped another song of the film titled ‘Kaise Hua’ which shows how Shahid Kapoor stole Kiara Advani‘s heart with his charm.

The love song has been penned down by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Vishal Mishra. The soulful love song is about the character of Shahid falling in love with Kiara and wondering how did she suddenly become so important to him. Loving the vibe, Shahid puts his heart and soul in wooing Kiara.

Talking about his role, Shahid had earlier said, “‘Kabir Singh’ has been an extremely challenging film for me emotionally and physically. Since I had three distinct looks in the film, I had to transform myself to quite an extent”.

After watching the trailer, audience applauded Shahid Kapoor for his incredible performance and even said that he is the perfect choice for the role. Reacting to it, Shahid earlier told Zoom TV, “I never feel I’m perfect for any role. When you have to play a character, you have to be very realistic about it, you have to know your own strengths and weaknesses. Every actor comes with his own strengths and weaknesses”.