Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has launched the two new debutants on the block under his banner SLB Productions. The trailer of his film Malaal shows his niece Sharmin Segal and the son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi – Meezaan. The two stars are paired romantically in the film that’s about the class differences. While Meezaan plays the character of Shiva, Sharmin essays the role of Astha. Malaal is set in Mumbai with the hero being the carefree badass and the heroine a well-educated girl from an upper-middle-class family. They meet, argue, fight and then fall for each other despite having completely different personalities. However, like every Hindi film love story, their relationship finds villains and that’s where their struggle begins.

The entire storyline is visible in the trailer of Malaal. The highlight of the film, however, is Meezaan’s on-screen appearance which is strikingly similar to Ranveer Singh‘s look in Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela… Ram Leela. Watch the trailer here:

Supporting his son on social media, Jaaved Jaaferi posted the trailer link on Twitter and asked his fans to showerMeezaan with love and good wishes. His tweet read, “Finally!!! The 3rd gen Jaaferi is on screen. #Meezaan needs all your love and wishes.

Thank you #SanjayLeelaBhansali for believing in him.” (sic)

Malaal Official Trailer | Sharmin Segal | Meezaan | SLB | 28th June 2019… https://t.co/Fiqp8yeTxk via @YouTube — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) May 18, 2019

Bhansali has co-produced Malaal with T-Series’ honcho Bhushan Kumar. The music of the film is going to play a major role in creating the maximum buzz for the two actors among the audience. Soulful music is one of the best things about Bhansali’s film anyway. It would be interesting to see how far does this new duo go in the movie business.

Meanwhile, Bhansali is currently working on his next directorial – Inshallah. After announcing that he has cast Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the director has begun the pre-production work on the film. Inshallah is a contemporary romance which will be extensively shot in abroad. The film is set for release on Eid next year.