Actor Malaika Arora‘s son Arhaan Khan has turned 17 today and his dear parents took to social media to post heartfelt wishes. Both Malaika and Arbaaz shared good wishes and happy pictures on Instagram while wishing the best to their son. Malaika posted a collage of Arhaan’s baby pictures and his recent photos proving how he has turned into a fine young man. In one part of the picture, Malaika is seen holding a baby Arhaan in her arms while in another, a grown-up Arhaan is seen posing with mommy outside a popular restaurant in Mumbai.

Malaika wrote a beautiful note along with the picture. She took to Instagram and wrote, “N jus like that my baby boy turns 17….. our first born . You are my strength n my weakness arhaan and jus the most loving ,understanding and sensible . LOVE YOU ( I will always grab you for my share of hugs n kisses … deal with it )♥️♥️♥️” (sic)

Arbaaz, too, took to Instagram and posted photos of Arhaan and his group of friends wishing him on the birthday. He simply wrote ’17 Today’ in the caption of his post. Check this out:

View this post on Instagram 17 today 🥳❤️🤗 A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) on Nov 8, 2019 at 9:06pm PST

Malaika posted another picture with Arhaan in her Instagram stories a few days back. Through the picture, the actor thanked her son for taking care of her while she was ill. However, a new controversy erupted when Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared the picture on Twitter and hinted at it being a ‘suggestive’ picture. Rangoli was brutally slammed by Twitter users in the comments of the post. She later posted another tweet clarifying (or mocking the picture) in which she said, “Peoole are writing very mean things about Malaika, I called her a modern day mom but all the nasty things people saying about her I wonder if this picture suggesting 😬… people please refrain from over imagination it’s not good 🙏😁” (sic)