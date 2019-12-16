Actor Malaika Arora has come back on TV to judge MTV’s popular show Supermodel of The Year for its latest season. The shooting of the reality show has begun but not without a new controversy. It is reported that Malaika and model Ujjwala Raut, who’s a mentor as per the show’s format, are at loggerheads. The reason is Ujjwala’s alleged closeness with Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan on social media.

Bollywood’s grapevine is abuzz with the rumours of Ujjwala leaving no stone unturned in creating hype around how she and Arbaaz keep flirting on Instagram these days. A report in Pinkvilla suggests that Ujjwala is even showing her online conversations with Arbaaz to the people on the sets while shooting for the show. The supermodel and the Dabangg 3 star are also allegedly exchanging photos on Instagram as part of their conversation.

Now, while this has sent the people on the sets into a tizzy, Malaika has apparently maintained her calm and is reportedly dealing with the situation quite gracefully. The actor is co-judging the show with designer Masaba Gupta and Milind Soman.

Meanwhile, Malaika is also in news for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo has been dating for around two years or more but they came out with their relationship in the public only earlier this year. It was during the release of his film India’s Most Wanted that Arjun called Malaika in front of the paparazzi to have a couple-photo session and everything became official about them in a spur of the moment. Later, when the actor was asked about his move, he mentioned that he felt that it was the right decision considering both the media and their fans have respected their relationship and they felt there was nothing to hide anymore.