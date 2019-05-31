Malaika Arora keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. Summers are here and everyone is looking for ways to cope with the heat and keep themselves cool. Malaika has the perfect solution to beat the heat this summer.

Malaika, took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself splashing water in a pool in a black and white bikini. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “It’s FRIYAYYYYYYYY …. this summer heats got me frolicking #TGIF.” Throwing her hands up in the air and smiling away to glory, Malaika looked like a mermaid in disguise.

View this post on Instagram It’s FRIYAYYYYYYYY …. this summer heats got me frolicking #TGIF A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on May 31, 2019 at 2:55am PDT

Malaika Arora recently got trolled for sharing a picture with unshaved underarms. Though there were many who trolled her for sharing a picture of her unshaved underarms, there were many who loved how boldly she share such a picture. One of the users wrote, “All the people asking her to shave her armpits, I have a question: IS IT ALSO EXPECTED ONLY FROM FEMALES? it’s a basic hygiene thing. All the Male models are roaming like bears out there without shaving their bodies (especially armpits) .. then why do women need to do it ?.” While another wrote, “It’s just so funny, we live in this world where the first thing we notice is flaw than beauty, the wrong than the right… Thank you @malaikaaroraofficialyou made me realise something in a different way you won’t even realise… Also bold bold 🙌🙌 killing it !”.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are making headlines with their wedding rumours. Earlier, Arjun slammed all rumours and said that he is not getting married anytime soon. Instead, he said that he wants his sister Anshula Kapoor to get married before him but said that she wants to focus on her work.