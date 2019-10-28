Bollywood stars have shined in their stunning traditional outfits on Diwali 2019. The social media was flooded with the photos of B’town actors and all of them went crazily viral on the internet. Now, Malaika Arora shared pictures on Instagram from her Diwali celebrations with son Arhaan Khan and sister Amrita Arora.

In the photos, Malaika looks mesmerizing in red ethnic wear while Arhaan can be seen clad in a white kurta and sister Amrita twin with Malaika in a red suit. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “My loves ♥️ happy Diwali. (sic)”

The picture has been liked and loved by many Bollywood stars such as Dino Morea, Seema Khan among her fans. Actor Sanjay Kapoor has left the heart emoticon on the picture.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram My loves ♥️ happy Diwali 🙏 A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Oct 27, 2019 at 7:51am PDT



Earlier, she has shared a picture in a black blouse with full sleeves teamed up with golden shimmery lehenga and green emerald jewellery. With subtle makeup, copper eye makeup and red lipstick, she looks hot, as always. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “#Repost @manekaharisinghani with @get_repost Partayy ready @malaikaaroraofficial in @itrhofficial x @goenkaindia Asstd by @aashipurohit2 x @gypsy.girl.world Glam @divyachablani15 📸 @tejasnerurkarr. (sic)”



Recently, she has celebrated her 46th birthday with her friends in Bollywood. Joining her at the do were many prominent names from Bollywood including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Natasha Poonawala, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Malaika-Arbaaz’ son Arhaan Khan.

View this post on Instagram Thank u @manishmalhotra05 @mehakoberoi @bhushanbagadiapositives #birthdaygirl👸 A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Oct 25, 2019 at 1:18am PDT



Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor and they both make headlines. They are being watched closely by fans ever since they made the relationship public. They have maintained that they are living a happy life together.

On the work front, Malaika is busy with the launch of her yoga training centers.