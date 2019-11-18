Malaika Arora, who was recently making headlines for a stylish appearance with sister Amrita Arora at an event wearing a plush red dress, just, took some time out to enjoy a perfectly normal life with her family. The 46-year-old hot mommy never fails to impress us with her amazing style sense and sartorial fashion choices. This time, she set the Instagram at a different level when she ditched her own luxurious car and instead took an auto-rickshaw ride.

In the pictures, shared by paps, Malaika Arora can be seen sitting in between her parents and experiencing an auto-rickshaw ride just like another Mumbai girl. The actor opted for a white shirt dress teamed with brown ankle boots and a hat.

Malaika Arora is among many Bollywood actors who are often clicked while they leave their homes. Apart from her, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mira Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Amrita Arora, Taimur and Janhvi Kapoor are the favorites of paps.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s pictures:

From giving a sneak-peek into her exotic vacation to setting fashion goals for all the hotties, Malaika loves to stay connected with her fans through Instagram.

She has been in the news off late owing to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The actor had made her relationship with Arjun Insta official a long time back by sharing a picture of the two of them together. They are being watched closely by fans ever since they made the relationship public. They have maintained that they are living a happy life together. On the work front, Malaika is busy with the launch of her yoga training centers.