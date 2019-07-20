Malaika Arora, who has judged talent and fashion reality shows will soon be seen as a special guest on Dance India Dance to replace Kareena Kapoor Khan who is busy with her film Angrezi Medium in London. Pictures of Malaika shaking a leg in a black and white outfit is taking the internet by storm.

Malaika, an avid social media user hinted about her appearance on the show by sharing a collage of her dancing to her famous number ‘chaiyya chaiyya’. Sharing the collage on Instagram, she captioned it, ‘”Dance like no one is watching…. #did#danceindiadance#igotthemoves#letschaiyya.”

View this post on Instagram Dance like no one is watching …. #did#danceindiadance #igotthemoves#letschaiyya A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jul 18, 2019 at 8:44pm PDT

Malaika, who was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan, has lately been making headlined for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Arbaaz, who is currently busy with the shooting of Sridevi Bungalow with Priya Prakash Varrier revealed about his bond with Malaika and told Deccan Chronicle, “We have been together for so many years, and shared so many memories. Most importantly we have a kid together, so there’s a respect for each other. There was something that did not work between us so we got separated.“.

“I have a good equation with her side of the family too. So if we could not live amicably under one roof, we decided to lead our lives separately. Our son has kept us bonded, and when he grows up everything will be better,” he Arbaaz.

Malaika made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor official on his birthday. She shared a hand in hand picture with him from their New York getaway and captioned it, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor … love n happiness always.” Post that, Arjun shared a picture of his ladylove holding a heart shaped bag and captioned it, “She has my heart… (literally)”.