Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora is often spotted outside the gym post her workout session. She loves keeping herself fit and has featured in several magazines. The actor recently shared a picture of herself in a bikini where she is seen lifting her hands. The internet is a place where people first look at a person’s flaw to troll than admiring them. The actor got mercilessly trolled for sharing a picture of her unshaved underarms.

Though there were many who trolled her for sharing a picture of her unshaved underarms, there were many who loved how boldly she share such a picture. One of the users wrote, “All the people asking her to shave her armpits, I have a question: IS IT ALSO EXPECTED ONLY FROM FEMALES? it’s a basic hygiene thing. All the Male models are roaming like bears out there without shaving their bodies (especially armpits) .. then why do women need to do it ?.” While another wrote, “It’s just so funny, we live in this world where the first thing we notice is flaw than beauty, the wrong than the right… Thank you @malaikaaroraofficialyou made me realise something in a different way you won’t even realise… Also bold bold 🙌🙌 killing it !”.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are making headlines with their wedding rumours. Earlier, Arjun slammed all rumours and said that he is not getting married anytime soon. Instead, he said that he wants his sister Anshula Kapoor to get married before him but said that she wants to focus on her work.