Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently made their relationship official. Malaika, who was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan, has never shied away from talking about her past. Recently, she talked about how her son Arhaan Khan reacted to her relationship with Arjun.

In a recent interview with HT Brunch, Malaika revealed the same and said, “I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today”.

“When my marriage ended, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken. But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did,” she added.

Malaika made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor official on his birthday. She shared a hand in hand picture with him from their New York getaway and captioned it, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor … love n happiness always.” Post that, Arjun shared a picture of his ladylove holding a heart shaped bag and captioned it, “She has my heart… (literally)”.