Actor Amrita Arora is celebrating her 42nd birthday today and on this special occasion, Amrita’s hot sister and Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has wished her and shared adorable pictures. This is the best and the cutest ever birthday wish as Malaika revealed all the nicknames given to Amrita. Malaika wrote, “Happy bday my Amu,amzu,amolla,amutti,ams, ….. alll names of endearment, coz we love u♥️(p.s . Now don’t cry n get emo)”. Malaika and Amrita keep setting sibling goals with their workout pictures and videos.

Sophie Choudhary commented on the post to wish Amrita. She wrote, “Amuuuuu @amuaroraofficial Happy happy bday gorgeous girl! Loads of love 😘😘🎂🥂”.

Amrita’s husband Shakeel Ladak took to their Instagram to share pictures with Amrita along with heartfelt messages. “Happy Birthday My love ❤️❤️😘😘”, he wrote with a beautiful picture of Amrita.

Amrita is often seen partying with her sister Malaika and Karisma. Let’s see where do they go for the celebrations.

For the uninitiated, Amrita has been a part of many Bollywood films such as Golmaal Returns, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Kambakkt Ishq and more but the actress bid farewell to the silver screen post embracing her marital life. However, it isn’t unknown that Amrita is quite a stunner much like her elder one and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that its double trouble when the Arora sisters step out together!