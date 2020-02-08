Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu’s much-talked film Malang has hit the screens on February 7, 2020 and is off to a great start. Mohit Suri’s comeback high octane actioner film is receiving mixed reviews from critics and first-day first show movie-goers. While Disha and Aditya will be seen romancing each other in Malang, Anil plays a corrupt cop who goes after Kapur after their paths cross.

Going by the early estimates, the Mohit Suri film is faring well at the box office. It has collected around Rs 5 crore on its first day at the box office. Malang is really an old-school revenge thriller that manages a few clever spins despite an overall adherence to the loud, larger-than-life masala.

Malang is garnering both negative and positive reviews from the cine-goers. While film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave two stars. He wrote, “#OneWordReview… #Malang: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️ Mohit Suri misses the bus this time… #Malang works in patches, but its writing plays spoilsport, fails to grab your attention in entirety… Suspense doesn’t create the desired impact either. #MalangReview”.



A user who watched the first show wrote “#MalangReview:- Entertaining Thriller. Gripping storyline, Bold scenes, Great Action scenes, A go 2 revenge thriller. @AnilKapoor Great acting, #adityaroykapoor is good and @DishPatani Improvement has seen in her work, big thumbs up 2 her.

All 2 all good movie.”

Malang’s all four characters are blood-thirsty people who like to kill others. After a few hours of the release today, the notorious site Tamilrockers has leaked the film. The film’s box office collection might get affected after the leakage of the film. However, the film has got positive reviews from the audience and the critics.