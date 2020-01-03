The makers of a highly awaited film of 2020 Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu on Friday unveiled the first look character posters of the lead actors including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, leaving all of us swooning over them.

Malang is a romantic thriller directed by Mohit Suri, best known for making films such as Zeher, Kalyug, Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2. Aditya Roy Kapur just stole the show with the first look of Malang as he emotionally charged caption “Love is pure, so is hate.” He looks hot as he flaunts his 6 pack abs. In the poster, Aditya can be seen yelling out loud with all his might while a burst of colours forms a dramatic backdrop.

Disha Patani shared her first look from Malang which is smouldering hot. The actor’s close-up shot shows passion and madness for love. Sharing it, Disha wrote: “In love…living life from one high to another.” Her character seems to be intensely in love.



Speaking of Anil Kapoor’s look, he is seen holding a gun in his hand, hinting he’s donning grey shades in the film. “Life is in God’s hand, Gun in mine. #MalangFirstLook,” Anil wrote on Instagram.



While sharing Kunal Khemu’s poster, Anil wrote “In Right vs Wrong, no one is right. #MalangFirstLook, Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!”.

Malang is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakraman. The film is slated to hit screens on 7 February. The trailer will be released on 6 January.