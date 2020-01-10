Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has made it big through music, not just in India but throughout the world. His songs are melodious, heart-warming and so beautiful that they stay with you. He actually weaves magic into each song he sings. Recently, the makers of Malang presented the first video song “Chal Ghar Chalen” from the most awaited movie of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani.

The melodious voice of Arijit Singh just adds magic to the brewing love between the couple. Chal Ghar Chalen is a romantic number shot in the scenic Goa. Composed by Mithoon, the lyrics of the song are penned by Sayeed Quadri, who has earlier written songs like Phir Le Aaya Dil from Barfi and Kaho Na Kaho from Murder.

Disha Patani took to social media to share the song, “They took away his love, now he will destroy their world. #ChalGharChalen out now.” The song starts with Aditya Roy going mad and killing people mercilessly. It looks like they are the killers of Disha. He remembers the lovely time he had with Disha. The couple can be seen roaming on the streets of Goa and enjoying the date.

Watch the song here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If reports are to be believed, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in two different characters in different age lines. “Yes, I’m having a pretty big body transformation that I’m supposed to undergo in the next month or two. I have just about started my work on that. I have to put on some muscles,” the 33-year-old actor revealed to an online entertainment portal. “I have to gain somewhere around 10-11 kilos for the next schedule,” he added. Talking about his character in the film, Aditya said, “I’m over the moon because I’m getting to play an action hero for the first time.”