Malayalam actor Sathar passed away at a Kochi hospital on Tuesday morning. The veteran actor was undergoing treatment for liver-related illness for a while. The cause of the actor’s death is not known yet. Sathar, who died at Palliative Care hospital, was 67-years-old. The funeral of the actor will be held on Tuesday at 4 pm at Padinjare Juma Masjid in Kodungallur.

Last seen on-screen in the film titled Parayan Baaki Vechathu in the year 2014, Sathar was more popular for playing negative roles and character roles in the Malayalam film industry. He had debuted as the male lead in a film titled Anavaranam in 1976. The film was directed by Vincent Master. During his 40 years in the industry, Sathar acted in around 300 films including Tamil and Telugu language films. In the 1980s, he was a part of major Tamil films like Mayil and Soundaryame Varuga Varuga.

Sathar is survived by his son Krish J Sathar and ex-wife Jayabharathi with whom he got separated years back. May his soul rest in peace!