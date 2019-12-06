Malayalam filmmaker Sreekumar Menon on Thursday was arrested and later freed on bail by police after questioning in the complaint against him filed by actress Manju Warrier.

Warrier, also the first wife of superstar Dileep, last month submitted a complaint with Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra, alleging that Menon was trying to defame her and that she feared for her life. She also submitted digital evidence in support of her accusations.

Behra later handed over her complaint to the special cell for preliminary investigation.

Menon, whose arrest was recorded on Thursday night, was given bail on a surety of two personal guarantors.

He later said that what he did with good intentions was interpreted wrongly.

Menon has directed Warrier in Mohanlal-starrer Odiyan as well as in several ad films.

He also mentioned then in his Facebook post, how he had been instrumental in Warrier’s success in the Malayalam film industry.