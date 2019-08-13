Indian playback singer Biju Narayanan’s wife Sreelatha Narayan passed away at the age of 44 on Tuesday morning. Sreelatha was suffering from cancer since a long time and was undergoing treatment. The funeral will be held at their home in Kalamassery on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.

Sreelatha Narayanan is survived by husband Biju Narayanan and two sons Siddarth Narayanan and Suryanarayanan. Biju and Sreelatha got married in 1998. She was his classmate in Maharajas College, Eranakulam.

Biju has rendered more than 400 songs in various South Indian languages.

View this post on Instagram Wedding anniversary pictures,yesterday’s…. A post shared by Biju Narayanan Official (@biju_narayn) on Jan 24, 2019 at 9:07am PST

In an interview with TOI, Biju once said that “My eldest son Sidharth is also a DJ, who goes by the name DJ Dumblo. He is more into English music and is also an LLB student in Bengaluru. Suryaa is still at school and sings well.”

Biju Narayanan began his playback singing career in 1993 with “Pathu Veluppinu” song from the movie Venkalam. He has even received the best male singer award in the State Drama Awards in 1996.