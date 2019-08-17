A Mumbai woman got duped of Rs 38,000 in the name of actor Salman Khan. The 50-year-old woman wanted her 12-year-old daughter to be launched in the film industry as a child artiste. She revealed to Mumbai Police that she approached a person after seeing Salman’s name in his profile on social media. The woman named Ghansoli said that she sent the profile of her daughter and her Tiktok videos to the man who asked her to deposit an amount of Rs 38,000 for a ‘child artiste card’ that was required to be made if she wanted to enter the industry.

The fraudster then shared the mobile number of his manager with the woman who introduced himself as Amar Bhatola to her. He asked the mother to make another transfer of Rs 16,000 to him to have her daughter’s passport made. Between August 7 and August 12, the woman sent Rs 38,000 to Bhatola’s account but didn’t give Rs 16,000. Later, when she contacted him on Tuesday, the manager told her that the card and the passport couldn’t be made because she didn’t transfer the amount of Rs 16,000. He asked the woman to share her bank account details to have her deposited money back. However, she never got her money refunded and now, Bhatola has gone unreachable on the phone.

As reported by Times of India, the Kopar Khairane police have registered a cheating case against the accused and his aide. Senior inspector Suryakant Jagdale told the daily that the investigation in the matter is underway and the cybercrime cell has been asked to get the details of the man’s IP address. There’s also a possibility of both the fraudster and his manager Bhatola being the same man.