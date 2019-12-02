Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala‘s life changed forever when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She had to leave for the US for treatment and came back after 2 years. Her story has always been so inspiring. She not only values her life more but also wishes to inspire a number of others as she shares a picture post her recovery.

Manisha took to Instagram to share a collage of pictures during surgery and one is post-surgery. She is thankful and grateful for getting a second chance at life. The recent picture shows Manisha in a pink jacket standing on a snow-capped mountain. “Forever grateful for a second chance to life gm friends.. this is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy& healthy one”, the caption read.

While expressing her love for life she says that the disease has taught her the value of life.

Take a look at Manisha Koirala’s inspirational post:

Forever greatful for second chance to life 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻gm friends.. this is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy& healthy one 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/LzCL25mWVc — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) December 1, 2019

Manisha has earlier mentioned that it was painful when she had to revisit the time she was ill. She launched her book Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life in January. The book chronicles her battle with ovarian cancer, which she was diagnosed in 2012. She overcame the disease and has been cancer-free since 2013.

On the work front, Manisha was last seen in Karan Johar’s digital series Lust Stories. She also essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis in his biopic Sanju and most recently in Prassthanam.