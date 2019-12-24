Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been voted the Sexiest Vegetarian Personality by American animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). Manushi is a strong advocate for vegetarianism and has expressed her views on the subject even on global platforms.

On being asked to react to the award, Manushi said, “Being a vegetarian has actually been a way of life for me. My parents were vegetarians and while they gave me the choice I never felt like I was missing on something. I’ve always been a vegetarian and have never felt like I needed to change that.”

“Manushi is living, breathing proof that eating vegan is good for both animals and our own health. PETA India is honouring them for opting for eco and animal-friendly fare and for encouraging their fans to do the same,” said PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera.

Manushi also said that being a vegetarian has several health benefits.

“I do believe vegetarian food is extremely nutritious and has tremendous health benefits in terms of regulating cholesterol, blood pressure, among others. As an animal lover, my core is at peace with this decision and I’m happier being a vegetarian,” she added.

Manushi has been roped in for Yash Raj Films’ biggest historical drama ‘Prithviraj’ where she will be seen in the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar.

Last year, Anushka Sharma and Kartik Aaryan were named as PETA India’s Hottest Vegetarians. Anushka had said “Going vegetarian was one of the best decisions I ever made. I have more energy, I feel healthier, and I’m so happy that no animals had to suffer for my meals”. Kartik said, “It only took one video of animals suffering and dying in the meat industry to convince him to go vegetarian.”