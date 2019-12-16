Actor Rani Mukerji‘s Mardaani 2 has registered good business on Sunday and recorded a fantastic opening weekend. The film, directed by Gopi Puthran, raked in a total of Rs 18.15 crore in its first weekend. After opening at Rs 3.80 crore on Friday, the second part of the franchise did Rs 6.55 crore on Saturday and did the double of Friday on Sunday by collecting Rs 7.80 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Mardaani 2 on Twitter and wrote, #Mardaani2 has a power-packed weekend… Admirable growth on Day 2 and 3 demonstrates power of solid content… Solid trending indicates, #Mardaani2 should stay strong on weekdays… Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr [double of Day 1]… Total: ₹ 18.15 cr. #India biz. 👌👌👌” (sic)

Mardaani 2 features Rani in the role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film is based in the city of Kota and shows the journey of Rani’s character in which she catches a gruesome rapist who first rapes women and then kills them brutally. Mardaani 2 features actor Vishal Jhetwa in the role of the juvenile rapist. Through the film, the team wants the audience to focus upon the increasing juvenile crime rate in the country.

Mardaani 2 has received a good response from both the critics and the audience. In fact, it’s the good word of mouth around the film on social media that has resulted in such a terrific jump in its collection. To promote the film, Rani also went to various educational institutions all across the country to have a conversation with young minds about juvenile crime. The film faced a Box Office clash with Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level.

