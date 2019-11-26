Actor Rani Mukerji has begun the promotions of her upcoming film Mardaani 2. The actor is now utilising the opportunity to start a conversation about juvenile crime in the country. During her latest promotional event, she revealed that she’s going to visit colleges and various other institutions to discuss crime against women and the increasing level of juvenile crime in the country.

Rani said she wants to interact with as many students as possible across the country because she herself is a mother and understands the psyche of other parents in protecting their kids. Rani said she wants to create awareness among students against juveniles committing crimes against women. The actor also met the members of the Women Development Cell to understand the steps taken by them to make colleges safer for female students.

Another thing that Rani aims to do through her campaign while promoting Mardaani 2 is to sensitise young students against sexual crimes against women and encouraging them to speak out in more numbers. The actor was quoted saying, “I will be meeting and interacting with members of the women’s cell from across colleges of our country to discuss at length how they are raising awareness about this critical and challenging social issue that the students are facing in the college premise.”

Rani, who plays the role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film, added that there’s a need to educate and inspire students to speak out because they are ‘living and walking’ with threats around them. Rani said if these students are unable to expose such sexual predators, it is a collective failure of all of us as parents and as a society. The actor is the mother of a three-year-old girl and she, therefore, wants to protect the daughters of the country at any cost.

The trailer of Mardaani 2 recently hit the screens and received wide appreciation for bringing out a relevant issue. In the film, Rani’s character chases a ruthless murderer who first rapes women and then kills them brutally. Produced by YRF and directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 is slated to hit the screens on December 13.