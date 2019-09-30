The makers of Mardaani 2 featuring Rani Mukerji as a fierce cop, has released a spellbinding teaser on Monday. It shows the actor as a bold, strong and fearless police officer who is leaving no stone to bring out the best of a daredevil cop. What better time to release the first-look poster and teaser than Navratri. The makers shared the trailer and wrote, “This Navratri, good will triumph over evil. Mark the date.” They are trending the teaser with the hashtag — #Shewontstop.

The mini video begins with several police officers barging into a factory with guns to find a criminal, and the last to enter is Rani. In the background, Rani is heard warning criminals to not commit crimes, else she won’t stop at anything from bringing them to the book.

There are also glimpses of Rani beating culprits with a belt in the clip. The teaser was shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter handle.

Rani Mukerji is thrilled that it happened during the auspicious period of Durga Puja. “For me, personally, I’m thrilled that the first key communication of Mardaani 2 is happening during Durga Puja that celebrates woman power in its truest and bravest form,” the actor told ANI.

“Maa Durga took on the forces of evil and defeated them and Mardaani 2 will see a woman stand up against evil, against crimes committed against women and take a bold and brave stand,” Rani elaborated.

Mardaani 2 is a sequel to 2014 hit ‘Mardaani’. The Pradeep Sarkar directorial was a cop drama that revolved around child trafficking. She played the role of a senior inspector, who takes on the kingpin of the child trafficking racket. We are now waiting to see what racket she will bust in Mardaani 2.

The film is slated to be released on December 13.