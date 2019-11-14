The makers of Mardaani 2 have released the official trailer of the film. Featuring actor Rani Mukerji in the role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, the trailer speaks volumes of the gruesome reality of the country when it comes to sexual crime against women. The film is set in Rajasthan’s Kota this time which is also known as the hub of education because of the many coaching centres that run in the city for students all across the country.

As the trailer reveals, a young girl is brutally raped and murdered by a juvenile and Shivani is posted in the city to look after the matter. During her investigation, she gets to know that the murderer is a serial killer and the way he treats women is almost inhuman. Without wasting any time, Shivani ensures the citizens and the authorities that she’s going to get hold of this criminal within 48 hours and present him to the court. That’s how the chase begins. Watch the trailer of Mardaani 2 here:

The film seems a step ahead of the first film in the franchise. In the 2014 cop drama, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin played the role of the super enigmatic criminal. In the second film, however, the details about the actor playing the main antagonist have been kept under wraps. Earlier in an interview, Rani had revealed that the villain in the new film is a thousand times more dreadful than the previous villain.

Produced by YRF, Mardaani 2 is written and directed by Gopi Puthran. The film is the first outing of Rani this year after her critically acclaimed film Hichki that was released last year to brilliant reviews.