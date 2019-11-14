Rani Mukerji is back with a bang and this time with a sequence ‘Mardaani 2’. She had impressed one and all in her fearless cop-avatar in ‘Mardaani’ way back in 2014. She is now here to play Shivani Shivaji Roy in her upcoming next. The makers have released the trailer on Thursday and it shows Rani Mukerji as the fierce police office, out to nab notorious rapists.

This time, Rani is unstoppable as Shivani Shivaji Roy who is set to take down the notorious rapists in the second installment. In the trailer, there are some twists – little did she knew that she too will fell prey to some dirty tricks of the rapist, who then starts blackmailing her. In order to track down the culprit in two days, Rani even cancels all leaves, work hours of the policemen.

The spine-chilling trailer has not only garnered 478,646 views in an hour but has also left netizens wanting for more. The film has been applauded by the Twitterati and many have compared it with Manikarnika in terms of action scenes. Not only has this but Rani’s dialogue “Collar se ghaseete hue court le ayengi” has also gone viral.

One Twitter user wrote, “#Mardaani2Trailer is terrific.#RaniMukherjee is in top form. The best thing of the trailer is that they didn’t reveal the villain’s face at all. Background music and the cinematography looks perfect.#yrf”. Another one wrote, “Got goosebumps! So promising trailer. #RaniMukerji is back with a bang. Jst get these insane monsters!”

Have a look at other tweets:

#Mardaani2Trailer leaves a chill down your spine. #RaniMukerji is fearless and this looks bigger than it appears in the trailer. Shook! 😲 That last scene is intensely creepy.pic.twitter.com/WnB8TpuuLl — Ashu (@AshwiniDodani) November 14, 2019

Though its been 5 years, I still remember how I had goosebumps when I first saw MARDAANI which remains one of my fav films till date. Now Rani Mukerji is back as the feisty cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in MARDAANI 2. Power-Packed Trailer. #Mardaani2Trailer @yrf https://t.co/cx8dfyxEnH — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) November 14, 2019

This will be the real comback for Rani..Hard hitting performance and storyline #Mardaani2 #Mardaani2trailer pic.twitter.com/DdlCjaux9d — सौरभ 💲🅱️🅰️ (@iamSBA1) November 14, 2019

I actually got goosebumps!

Rani is BACCCCKKKK you’ll.

the trailer is heart wrenching and gives shivers. Watched it twice.

Movie is sure shot packed with action and emotions 🙌#Mardaani2 #RaniMukherjee #mardaani2trailer — DURVAAAAAA 🌿 (@idurveshjadhav) November 14, 2019