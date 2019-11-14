Rani Mukerji is back with a bang and this time with a sequence ‘Mardaani 2’. She had impressed one and all in her fearless cop-avatar in ‘Mardaani’ way back in 2014. She is now here to play Shivani Shivaji Roy in her upcoming next. The makers have released the trailer on Thursday and it shows Rani Mukerji as the fierce police office, out to nab notorious rapists.
This time, Rani is unstoppable as Shivani Shivaji Roy who is set to take down the notorious rapists in the second installment. In the trailer, there are some twists – little did she knew that she too will fell prey to some dirty tricks of the rapist, who then starts blackmailing her. In order to track down the culprit in two days, Rani even cancels all leaves, work hours of the policemen.
The spine-chilling trailer has not only garnered 478,646 views in an hour but has also left netizens wanting for more. The film has been applauded by the Twitterati and many have compared it with Manikarnika in terms of action scenes. Not only has this but Rani’s dialogue “Collar se ghaseete hue court le ayengi” has also gone viral.
One Twitter user wrote, “#Mardaani2Trailer is terrific.#RaniMukherjee is in top form. The best thing of the trailer is that they didn’t reveal the villain’s face at all. Background music and the cinematography looks perfect.#yrf”. Another one wrote, “Got goosebumps! So promising trailer. #RaniMukerji is back with a bang. Jst get these insane monsters!”
Produced by YRF, Mardaani 2 is written and directed by Gopi Puthran. It is slated to open in theatres on December 13.
The film is the first outing of Rani this year after her critically acclaimed film Hichki that was released last year.