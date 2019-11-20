After the trailer of Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji hit the screens, a section of the audience was upset with the makers for setting the story in Rajasthan’s Kota and claiming that it’s based on true events. The trailer showed a gruesome murderer raping and killing several young female students in the city. Now, after realising that the trailer unintentionally hurt the sentiments of the residents of Kota, the makers have decided to drop their claim of the story being based on true events from the film.

In a report published in Mid-Day, director Gopi Puthran revealed that they never intended to upset anyone and the whole point of setting the story in Kota was to use the city as the background, nothing beyond that. The director said they realised that their claim mentioned in the trailer was open to miscommunication, therefore, Yash Raj Films decided to remove that line from the film for people to not misinterpret anything.

Kota is considered a hub for coaching classes and students from across the country come to the city to prepare for various entrance exams, especially for IIT. Protesting against the film, the residents of Kota met Lok Saba speaker Om Birla who is also the MP from the city. He assured the people that he will look into the matter and will not let anyone malign the image of the city. Puthran stressed on the same fact and revealed they just wanted to use the city’s name for the setting of Mardaani 2 and never wanted to suggest that the incidents of rape happen there.

The director was quoted saying, “It is a film, and not a documentary, and it should be seen as that. Kota has been used by us only as the setting for this movie. We are, in no way, suggesting that such incidents happen there and there was no intention to tarnish the reputation of the city. If this has hurt the sentiments of the residents, we are regretful.”

The film features Rani in the role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy chasing the juvenile murderer who’s responsible for increasing crimes against women in the city. Mardaani 2 is set for release on December 13.