Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh’s revenge drama Marjaavaan which has hit the theatres tomorrow i.e. November 15, has collected in around Rs 7.3 crore and single screens and mass centers have contributed maximum in the collections. The Milap Zaveri film is full of action and entertainment. It has received good and positive reviews so far. The audience has applauded Tara Sutaria and Ritesh Deshmukh’s acting.

Marjaavaan which is a sequel of crime-thriller Ek Villain also features Rakul Preet Singh. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

Marjaavaan did well in UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nizam and CP Berar. It has opened considerably well in the mass circuits and single screens, which have gone a long way in contributing to the film’s total collections. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the box office figures on social media. “#Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1… Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total… Metro multiplexes are ordinary… Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities are good… Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. #India biz”, Taran captioned.

Have a look:

Apparently, the film is winning hearts because of its ’80s style action and masala-filled acting. Netizens took to social media to praise the sequence film. One of the users wrote, “Watched #Marjaavaan in Dubai.. What a film..👌👌👌 One of the most fav emotional love story..@SidMalhotra given his best performance..👍👍@Riteishd is outstanding..@TaraSutaria this is your best performance..❤❤❤@Rakulpreet is also shining…❤ My rating:- 4/5 ✌✌@zmilap”.

Another one tweeted, “#Marjaavaan is pure MASS, DHAMAAL ENTERTAINING film, with faultless blend of Dialoguebaazi, drama, revenge story and ROMANCE @Riteishd work is impeccable, its @SidMalhotra career-best performance, @Rakulpreet is wonderful and @TaraSutaria Jaan of the film 3*/5 #MarjaavaanReview”.