Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan is going steady at the Box Office. The film has collected a total of Rs 35.34 crore after six days of its release. The Milap Zaveri directorial collected Rs 3.16 crore on Wednesday which was more or less equal to what it collected on Tuesday. Here’s the latest Box Office breakup of Marjaavaan:

Friday: Rs 7.03 crore

Saturday: Rs 7.21 crore

Sunday: Rs 10.18 crore

Monday: Rs 4.15 crore

Tuesday: Rs 3.61 crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.16 crore

Total: Rs 35.34 crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Marjaavaan on Twitter and wrote, “#Marjaavaan Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr, Wed 3.16 cr. Total: ₹ 35.34 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Marjaavaan marks Sidharth’s entry into the hardcore massy action club. He is joined by Riteish Deshmukh in the role of the main antagonist named Vishnu who’s a vertically challenged man and a gruesome gangster. Even though the film didn’t receive good reviews, Sidharth’s chemistry with Tara was appreciated and so was the music of the song. The romantic number titled Tum Hi Ana, sung by Jubin Nautiyal emerged as the romance anthem of the year.

The film has faced a Box Office competition with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala which is doing a fabulous business at the ticket window. Bala was released a week before Marjaavaan hit the screens. However, it’s trending better than the action-drama and is still going strong at the Box Office. The upcoming weekend will give a better picture regarding its lifetime collection since Pagalpanti is going to hit the screens this weekend. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Marjaavaan!