Actor Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan has collected a total of Rs 14.24 crore after its two-day business at the Box Office. The Milap Zaveri directorial received negative reviews for being an absolute no-brainer massy film and that seems to have impacted the film. The film opened decently to Rs 7.03 crore on Friday. However, it didn’t see any prominent rise in the collection on Saturday and garnered Rs 14.24 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Marjaavaan on Twitter and wrote, “#Marjaavaan maintains strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens on Day 2… Metros/multiplexes – average on Day 1 – remain in the same range… Biz should grow on Day 3… Eyes ₹ 22 cr [+/-] weekend… Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 14.24 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Apart from Sidharth as the typical heroic angry young man, Marjaavaan also features Tara Sutaria as the female lead and Riteish Deshmukh in the role of the main antagonist. In fact, Riteish’s character is something that he has never attempted before. The actor plays a vertically challenged gangster named Vishnu. The film boasts of heavy Hindi dialogues and everything else that used to make an action-oriented macho drama of the late 80s starring Amitabh Bachchan, followed by Anil Kapoor in the early 90s.

Marjaavaan is the second film of Tara who debuted in the industry earlier this year with Student of The Year 2. The actor's next is Tadap opposite newbie Arhan Shetty which is being directed by Milan Luthria.