Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan is showing a decent run at the Box Office. After having a smooth first-weekend, the Milap Zaveri directorial collected Rs 4.15 crore on its first Monday. The film opened to a good Rs 7.03 crore and went on to do Rs 7.21 crore on Saturday. However, Sunday recorded impressive growth and showed the collection of Rs 10.18 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Marjaavan on Twitter and wrote, “#Marjaavaan has smooth sailing on Day 4… Mass circuits remain rock-steady, keeping the total healthy… Ditto for multiplexes beyond metros… Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr. Total: ₹ 28.57 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Marjaavaan was released to negative reviews all across the country. It has been touted as a no-brainer massy entertainer with overtly dramatic action scenes marred with heavy dialogues. However, the chemistry between Sidharth and Tara has been appreciated. In the film, Riteish plays the main antagonist named Vishnu who’s a vertically challenged ruthless gangster.

The music of Marjaavan has found a special place in the audience’s heart, especially the song Tum Hi Aana sung by Jubin Nautiyal. It’s one of the top chartbusters on YouTube and has been deemed as the romantic song of the year. The film has faced a tough competition with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala that hit the screens last week to wide appreciation at the Box Office. After 11 days of its release, the Amar Kaushik directorial stands at the collection of Rs 92.99 crore, which is huge.

