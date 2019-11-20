Director Milap Zaveri‘s latest film Marjaavaan has collected Rs 32.18 crore after five days of its release. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead, has been deemed as a strictly massy film. The Tuesday figures of the film stand at Rs 3.61 crore after it collected Rs 4.15 crore on Monday. The film opened to a decent number of Rs 7.03 crore. However, Saturday didn’t show any prominent growth and brought only Rs 7.21 crore, followed by Sunday that brought Rs 10.18 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Marjaavaan on Twitter and wrote how it is expected to wrap up its first week around the collection of Rs 38 crore at the Box Office. His tweet read, “#Marjaavaan continues to trend well in mass markets… Eyes ₹ 38 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr. Total: ₹ 32.18 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

#Marjaavaan continues to trend well in mass markets… Eyes ₹ 38 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr. Total: ₹ 32.18 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2019

Marjaavan is the story of a gangster who falls in love with a girl living in his area. However, even after being head over heels in love with the girl and getting married to her, he has to kill her. The villain of the story is Vishnu, played by Riteish, who’s a vertically challenged man and a gruesome gangster.

Marjaavan is performing decently at the Box Office. However, the coming weekend will clear the picture about its lifetime collection considering Bala which released on November 7 is still running strong and Pagalpanti is going to hit the screens this weekend. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Marjaavaan Box Office!