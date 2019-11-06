After Marjaavaan’s gripping trailer and Tum Hi Aana song, Sidharth Malhotra dropped another romantic track ‘Kinna Sona‘ from the upcoming film on Wednesday. The slow romantic number is sung by Meet Bros, Jubin Nautiyal and Dhvani Bhanushali, lyrics by Kumaar. The video of the song features Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria at their romantic best.

Marjaavaan is touted to have the maximum number of remixed songs like ‘Ek To Kum Zindagani’ and ‘Haiya Ho,’ has yet another recreated number. The two-minute-17-second song shows a little sneak-peek into the love life of Sidharth and Tara Sutaria’s characters.

The reprised version which is created by Meet Bros and is crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Dhvani Bhanushali was originally sung by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

In the song, Sidharth’s character is trying to impress Tara (Zoya) with his funny shayari and one-liners, the song shows the two immersed in love. At one point of time, the song also shares a glimpse of a rowdy Sidharth who runs from pillar to post to get the attention of her lady love.

Watch the song Kinna Sona here:

With the sizzling chemistry of Sidharth and Tara and the rivalry between Sidharth and Riteish, it promises to be pure entertainment. Riteish, who plays the role of a villain in the film, is a dwarf and it will be interesting to see how the characters unfold themselves in the movie.

Marjaavaan which is a sequel of crime-thriller ‘Ek Villain’ also features Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.