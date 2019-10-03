The makers of Marjaavaan have released its first song and it’s a slow romantic number titled Tum Hi Aana. Jubin Nautiyal gives voice to the song and makes it a soulful rendition. The lyrics of Tum Hi Aana are written by Kunaal Vermaa and the music is given by Payal Dev. The video of the song features Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria at their romantic best.

The song is about Sidharth’s character missing his lady love and recalling all the happy moments spent with her including their wedding and the first meeting. While Tara plays the pretty damsel in distress, Sidharth is the rogue lover who, as shown in the video, has to kill his own lover in the most painful scene from the film. Check out the video here:

Parts of the song were already included in the trailer that was released earlier. However, Tum Hi Aana gives a glimpse of the intensity of love that Sidharth’s character has in Marjaavaan. Jubin’s soulful voice adds magic to the song and you find yourself listening to it more than once.

The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and features Riteish Deshmukh in the role of the main villain. Marjaavaan is an action entertainer, the kind of which used to be made in the early 90s and late 80s starring Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor. Portraying a larger-than-life character, Sidharth’s avatar in the film is unlike his any other role before. The actor has done stylised and polished action in his previous films but with Marjaavaan, he comes to a more grittier and limitless local action scene. From the trailer and the song, it seems like a character-extension of his previous hit Ek Villain that also featured Riteish opposite him.