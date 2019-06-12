Mega hero Varun Tej Konidela recently met with a car accident while traveling from Hyderabad to Bangalore.

Varun’s Audi reportedly bumped into an Indica Car near Kothapeta Mandal, Vanaparthi district but luckily escaped injury. He took to Twitter to share the news and also thanks fans for concern and love. He wrote, “Got into a car accident and thankfully everybody is safe and sound. No injuries whatsoever. Thanks for the concern and your love!”.

On the professional front, Varun will soon be seen in Harish Shankar’s Valmiki, an official remake of the Tamil film, Jigarthandaa.