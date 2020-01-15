Actor Deepika Padukone left the country divided over her stance of visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi two days before the release of her film Chhapaak. Her move was both appreciated and condemned on social media with several Twitter users running hashtags like #ISupportDeepikaPadukone and others demanding a boycott of her film with hashtags #BoycottChhapaak and #BoycottDeepikaPadukone. As the film hit the screens, it went on to be widely appreciated by both the audience and the critics. Now, almost a week after its release, the director of the film – Meghna Gulzar has spoken out on Deepika’s decision of visiting JNU amid protests and unrest.

The director of successful films like Raazi and Talvar mentioned that Deepika’s decision was taken in her personal capacity and an actor’s personal life has to be seen separately than her professional life. Meghna added that people need to find a difference between someone’s ‘personal’ and ‘professional’ stances. The filmmaker was quoted by news agency PTI saying, “We have to be able to separate between the personal and professional. What somebody does in their personal life and what they have done as a professional in a film needs to be looked at separately.”

Earlier, Deepika’s colleagues from the industry – Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chaddha, Taapsee Pannu and Kabir Khan among others lent their support to the actor for being the only mainstream Bollywood actor to have shown courage in speaking her mind without actually speaking anything.

It was only last week that Deepika silently went to the JNU where a group of students was protesting against fee hike and the violence against students and teachers by masked men at the campus. Deepika silently stood in the crowd and met the JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was hit brutally on the head during the attacks. The actor then got back in her car and moved away. This didn’t go down well with the right-wing people who called out the actor on social media by running a campaign against her and Chhapaak.