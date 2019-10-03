On September 26, a post on Facebook got viral that had a death threat for actor Salman Khan. The post had a picture of Salman with a red cross mark. The caption read, “Salman you may think that you are above the Indian law, but the Bishnoi community and Sopu party have given you a death sentence. You are guilty in Sopu court.”

After tracing the account and people involved with the post, the police on Thursday arrested two people who had threatened the actor. The arrested men have been identified as Jacky Bishnoi, alias Laurence Babal, and Jagdish, according to Chapasani SHO, Praveen Kumar.

The men are vehicle thieves and drug smugglers who had threatened Salman to garner some publicity, Kumar added.

The threat against Salman was posted by Jacky. He added ‘Lawrence’ as a prefix to his name so that people would think he was associated with the Laurence gang of Jodhpur. According to IANS, Jacky and Jagdish had stolen two cars to carry out their drug smuggling operation. The cars have been seized.

According to Kumar, cases of drug smuggling and vehicle theft have been registered against the men.

The police stopped Jacky and Jagdish for questioning when they got suspicious on seeing the men drive around in a luxury car. Further investigation revealed the duo was indulged in vehicle theft and drug smuggling.

The post was deleted later.