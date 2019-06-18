Mental Hai Kya features Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, who is all set to woo viewers with their killer performances after Queen. Ahead of the soon-to-be-held trailer launch, makers of the film have dropped a motion poster which will definitely leave you wanting for more. The film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, had a quirky vibe to it, and the first motion poster just takes it a notch higher. Kangana captions the video as, “They’re here to set fire to your perceptions. Trust No One!” Whereas Rajkumar writes, “These suspects will set the world ablaze! Who’s side are you on? #TrustNoOne #MentalHaiKya”.

The 17-second motion poster doubles as a teaser and gives an insight into the film’s plot – a mystery with two suspects. It features Kangana looking stunning in a blue outfit sporting short hair, while Rajkummar looks dapper in a navy blue suit with a cigar in his mouth.

The motion poster shows words like “1 mystery, 2 suspects.” It later announces that the trailer will be out soon with the words “Trust no one”.

Watch the video here:

The quirky film is full of craziness. There is a line written at the bottom of the poster ‘sanity is overrated’, means the film has every possible creepy thing. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 26, this year.

Rajkummar will also be seen in ‘Made In China’ alongside Mouni Roy and Dinesh Vijan’s ‘RoohiAfza’ opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kangana, who was last seen in ‘Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi’, has been prepping for Ashwini Iyer’s ‘Panga’.

(With inputs from ANI)